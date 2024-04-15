FBI boards ship in Baltimore bridge collapse, reportedly opens criminal investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has boarded the cargo ship Dali amidst reports they have launched a criminal investigation into the Baltimore bridge collapse.

The FBI is aboard the Dali "conducting court authorized law enforcement activity," according to an FBI Baltimore representative.

The Washington Post reported Monday that the FBI has opened a criminal investigation to see whether the crew of the Dali left the port knowing the vessel had systems problems. Authorities are reportedly reviewing the events leading up to when the Dali slammed into one of the Francis Scott Key Bridge's support pillars.

Twenty-three people, including two pilots, were on the ship when it crashed, according to NTSB.

The FBI told FOX 5 there is no other public information available, and they have no further comment.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after it was struck by a large container ship on March 26. Six people who were working on the bridge at the time died in the collapse. Three of their bodies have been recovered by dive teams.

The NTSB's investigation into the collapse is ongoing, and could take 12 to 24 months.