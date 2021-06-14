Father's Day gift ideas.

This Father's Day forgets the ties. Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some fun gift ideas for dad.

Grill Time

Kabob Grilling Baskets | BBQ Utensils - Enjoy perfectly cooked grilled goodies with these ingenious baskets. Made from steel wire and topped with a hardwood handle, each basket allows you to prepare separate dishes for vegetarians, or to suit the preference of each guest.

**Johnsonville Sizzling Sausage Grill - For Dads who love to grill, the Sizzling Sausage Grill PLUS from Johnsonville is a convenient, countertop solution for whipping up perfectly cooked sausage links and patties in minutes - regardless of what Mother Nature has in store.

Straight leg air hockey table - Electronic scoring and strong airflow, lightweight portable design, durable, includes 2 pushers and 2 pucks

Floating water polo - Includes inflatable goal and inflatable ball, floats on water, tool-free assembly, for 2-4 players

Tabletop Cornhole - The backyard staple gets a tabletop treatment in this wooden cornhole game. To play, catapult small bean bags across the board to land on the opponent's board and into the goal.

Portable Pickleball set- Set includes paddles, balls and net MACY’S

Relaxation Time

Dad can kick back and relax - have his cake and eat it too! We Take the Cake ships it's legendary cakes nationwide on Goldbelly! Celebrate your dad with this unique design cake. This cake is a combination of two of their most popular flavors – chocolate, golden butter cake. Filled with rich chocolate cream cheese and frosted with blue buttercream, and designed as a classic men’s polo shirt.

**Lord Jones Gift Set - Treat dad to a collection of the finest CBD luxuries this Father’s Day for the relaxing and restorative experiences he deserves.

Limited Edition Lord Jones Pride Box - Everyone is Made to Love - This year, in addition to offering individual boxes of our Lord Jones Limited-Edition Pride Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops, we are also introducing The Lord Jones Pride Box featuring our Limited Edition Pride Hemp-Derived

CBD Gumdrops and a beautiful Lord Jones Pride Sweatshirt housed within our signature orange box adorned with a Pride band.



**Scout and Cellar Hushkeeper Cider - Fruity and crisp with aromas of juicy red apple and spice, with notes of pink lady apples and clean, bright acidity. Pairs well with pork chops, barbecue and evening bonfires. Vegan. 4-Pack of 12oz cans. Alcohol: 6%, Price: $20Or Celebrate the Everyday Mix Set This set includes: 1 bottle 2020 Dove Hunt Dog Chardonnay, 1 bottle 2019 Gallivant Pinot

Noir, 1 full-color tasting card, 1 branded gift box, Price: $59

2020 Dove Hunt Dog Chardonnay - Earthy and Crisp with notes of yellow apple, ripe pear, and white peach blossoms, this wine pairs well with soft cheeses, scallops and oysters on the half shell 2020 Dove Hunt Dog Chardonnay - Fruity and bold, with notes of red cherry, cherry cola, and exotic spice this wine pairs well-grilled salmon or BBQ chicken

Musical Spoon - Is Dad the big spoon or the little spoon? What about…the musical spoon? Musical spoons have been played for centuries - you hear them in folk music, they're brought out at parties or during festivals, and are often given as gifts. It’s the perfect gift for a dad who likes to try new things, entertain family and friends, and enjoys music.