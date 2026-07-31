Fatal stabbing on Milwaukee's south side, 45-year-old killed
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MILWAUKEE - One person died in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Friday evening, July 31.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 7 p.m. a 45-year-old was stabbed in the area of 28th and Greenfield.
The stabbing victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.