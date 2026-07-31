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Fatal stabbing on Milwaukee's south side, 45-year-old killed

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 31, 2026 9:03 PM CDT
Published July 31, 2026 9:03 PM CDT
article

Scene near 28th and Greenfield

The Brief

    • A person was stabbed to death in Milwaukee on Friday evening, July 31.
    • The stabbing happened near 28th and Greenfield.
    • The 45-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MILWAUKEE - One person died in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Friday evening, July 31.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 7 p.m. a 45-year-old was stabbed in the area of 28th and Greenfield.

The stabbing victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

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