Fatal stabbing on Milwaukee's south side, 45-year-old killed

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The Brief A person was stabbed to death in Milwaukee on Friday evening, July 31. The stabbing happened near 28th and Greenfield. The 45-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



One person died in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Friday evening, July 31.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 7 p.m. a 45-year-old was stabbed in the area of 28th and Greenfield.

The stabbing victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.