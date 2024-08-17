Fatal stabbing in Milwaukee, 50-year-old killed

article

A person was stabbed and killed in Milwaukee early Saturday morning on Aug. 17, 2024.

The Milwaukee Police Department says the stabbing happened at about 1:15 a.m. near 84th and Capitol.

The victim, a 50-year-old, was taken to a local hospital and succumbed to the injury.

This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.