Fatal shooting on Milwaukee's south side, 28-year-old killed

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One person was shot and killed in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 19.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:40 a.m., a 28-year-old was shot in the area of 13th and Burnham.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.