Fatal shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, 55-year-old killed

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The Brief A 55-year-old was fatally shot in Milwaukee on Thursday evening, July 30. The shooting happened near 34th and Meinecke. Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument.



One person was shot and killed in Milwaukee on Thursday evening, July 30.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 5:30 p.m., a 55-year-old was shot in the area of 34th and Meinecke.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

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This investigation is ongoing and believed to have stemmed from an argument.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.