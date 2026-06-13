Fatal shooting in Milwaukee Saturday morning, 50-year-old killed

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One person was shot and killed in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 13.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:40 a.m., a 50-year-old was shot in the area of 24th and Wells.

The shooting victim died at the scene.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are seeking information to identify suspects in connection with this fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.