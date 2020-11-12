Fatal shooting: Man found outside vehicle with several gunshot wounds

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday, Nov. 12 near 11th and Chambers. It happened around 4:20 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 24-year-old man from Milwaukee, was found unresponsive outside of his vehicle with several gunshot wounds. Despite medical attention, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an active investigation and MPD continues to seek the unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.