Fatal motorcycle crash in Sheboygan County, 1 dead

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The Brief A man died in a motorcycle crash in Sheboygan County early Saturday morning, July 4. The crash happened on Lakeshore Road at County Road MM. A 40-year-old Sheboygan man was pronounced dead at the scene.



One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Sheboygan County early Saturday morning, July 4.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:20 a.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center got a 911 call about a single motorcycle crash on Lakeshore Road at County Road MM, which is about midway between Sheboygan and the Village of Cleveland.

Preliminary investigation shows that the person riding the motorcycle was heading northbound on Lakeshore Road when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the west side ditch.

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The rider, a 40-year-old man from Sheboygan, was declared dead on scene after life-saving measures were attempted.

Names and other details will not be released at this time pending notification of families. This incident remains under investigation.