Fatal Milwaukee shooting, 54th and Meinecke; woman pleads guilty

A Milwaukee woman charged in connection with a fatal shooting near 54th and Meinecke in June changed her plea to guilty on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Talina Weddle was charged with a single count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. Her sentencing is now scheduled for Jan. 17, 2025.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, around 10 a.m. on June 28, police were dispatched to the area of 54th and Meinecke for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Weddle allegedly went to the police department to turn herself in. The complaint states that she told police she "had shot someone." When officers took her into custody, they recovered a .380 handgun from her jacket pocket.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows Weddle arriving in the area of 54th and Meinecke in a blue sedan. She blasts her horn multiple times, apparently alerting the victim to her presence in the street. Moments later, the victim can be observed running out of the house and toward the defendant's car from behind.

Shooting investigation near 54th and Meinecke, Milwaukee

As the victim nears the driver's side window, the defendant begins to accelerate away and there appears to be some kind of struggle at the driver's window between the two. As the defendant continues to accelerate away, the victim continues to run alongside the vehicle. There is then a loud bang captured on video, consistent with a gunshot, and the victim falls to the street while Weddle drives off, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that approximately 20 seconds later, Weddle returns to the scene and gets out of the car and appears to approach the victim. Weddle called 911 and stated "I just had an accident." When the telecommunicator asked Weddle to clarify whether she meant a vehicle accident, Weddle said, "No, like, I just shot someone accident."

During an interview with investigators, Weddle stated that she and the victim had been in a romantic relationship for a number of years, and they had a child together. She stated that she had recently found out that the victim had a new romantic partner – and that on the morning of June 28 she traveled to the area of 54th and Meinecke to talk with the victim.

Weddle stated that when she arrived she honked her horn to alert him that she was there. She stated that while she was waiting she looked down at her phone. The defendant stated that after waiting for a few moments, while she was looking at her phone, she began to get punched in the head. That's when she retrieved her firearm from the center console and began to drive away. Weddle stated that at first, she didn't know who was punching her. Weddle claims that she was able to collect her firearm with her right hand and as she moved it across her body in a sweeping motion she accidentally discharged a single shot, which struck the victim.