Fatal Milwaukee crash Friday night; 1 dead, 1 in custody

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The Brief A two-vehicle crash on Milwaukee's north side left one person dead on Friday night, July 3. The crash happened at Appleton and Congress. A 27-year-old died at the scene, and a 28-year-old was taken into custody.



One person is dead, and another person is in custody following a crash in Milwaukee on Friday night, July 3.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9 p.m. two vehicles collided near Appleton and Congress.

Police say the driver of vehicle #1, a 28-year-old, was heading southeast on Appleton Avenue. The driver of vehicle #2, a 27-year-old, was traveling in the opposite direction (northwest) on Appleton Avenue. The two vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection of Appleton and Congress.

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The 27-year-old died at the scene. The 28-year-old was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but have not said if any charges will be referred.