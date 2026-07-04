Fatal Milwaukee crash Friday night; 1 dead, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead, and another person is in custody following a crash in Milwaukee on Friday night, July 3.
Crash details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9 p.m. two vehicles collided near Appleton and Congress.
Police say the driver of vehicle #1, a 28-year-old, was heading southeast on Appleton Avenue. The driver of vehicle #2, a 27-year-old, was traveling in the opposite direction (northwest) on Appleton Avenue. The two vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection of Appleton and Congress.
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The 27-year-old died at the scene. The 28-year-old was taken into custody.
What we don't know:
Police say the investigation is ongoing, but have not said if any charges will be referred.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.