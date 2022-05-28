Fatal hit-and-run near 46th and Lisbon; suspect vehicle sought

article

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near 46th and Lisbon. It happened around 10:35 p.m. Friday, May 28.

A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was pronounced dead.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene going northbound on 46th Street from the location of the crash. The car has Wisconsin plate number 271-TEW which is listed as a stolen, red Pontiac G5 2-door.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.