Fatal hit-and-run, Madison police seek suspect

Police are asking for the public's help locating a driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian on Madison's east side early Saturday morning, June 26.

Police say the crash happened near N. Paterson Street and E. Washington Avenue.

The suspect vehicle is described as a maroon/burgundy Chevy Impala, model year 2006 or later, and it will likely have significant damage to the front.

A regional alert has been issued in this crash.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or its driver should contact the Madison Police Department Traffic Crash Investigations Unit 608-266-4988 or the Madison Police Department Non-Emergency Number 608-266-4275.