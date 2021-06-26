Expand / Collapse search

Fatal hit-and-run, Madison police seek suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Madison
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - Police are asking for the public's help locating a driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian on Madison's east side early Saturday morning, June 26.

Police say the crash happened near N. Paterson Street and E. Washington Avenue. 

The suspect vehicle is described as a maroon/burgundy Chevy Impala, model year 2006 or later, and it will likely have significant damage to the front. 

A regional alert has been issued in this crash.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or its driver should contact the Madison Police Department Traffic Crash Investigations Unit 608-266-4988 or the Madison Police Department Non-Emergency Number 608-266-4275.

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: US Marshals seek Arturo Ramirez, accused of child sex assault

The U.S Marshals Task Force and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Arturo Ramirez, wanted for second-degree sexual assault of a child.