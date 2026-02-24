Fatal hit-and-run crash involving motorcyclist; Delafield man charged

article

The Brief Scott Botcher now faces an upgraded felony count of hit-and-run resulting in death for a June 2025 crash that killed a motorcyclist on I-94. Investigators linked Botcher to the scene after a BMW part was found at the crash site and records showed an abandoned 911 call placed from his phone minutes after the collision. During a traffic stop the following day, Botcher reportedly admitted to seeing the "guy flip" and suspected he hit the motorcycle before driving home without reporting it.



A 63-year-old Delafield man now faces an amended criminal count of hit-and-run resulting in death, a felony, in connection with a crash that happened in June 2025. The accused is Scott Botcher.

FOX6 News confirmed Botcher was employed at the time of the crash as Fox Point’s Village Manager.

Crash involving motorcyclist

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Waukesha County dispatch reported on the evening of June 25, 2025, a crash with serious injuries involving a motorcycle on westbound I-94 near Elmhurst Road in the Town of Delafield. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper responded to the crash scene and assisted with a full interstate closure.

The trooper reviewed Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic footage. The complaint says on the video a white SUV was traveling in lane one. A motorcycle was behind the SUV when the SUV slowed due to heavy traffic. The video showed the motorcycle braking, but the operator was not able to stop in time. "The motorcyclist then rear-ended the white SUV and the motorcyclist was ejected off the motorcycle," the complaint says. The trooper then saw on the video a "black passenger vehicle slow down and steer to the right slightly but still end up striking the fallen motorcycle rider. The black passenger car slowed, continued to drive westbound away from the scene," the complaint says.

Fire and emergency personnel got to the scene and performed life-saving measures. However, the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Family later identified the motorcyclist as 29-year-old Colton Jose of Pewaukee. A GoFundMe was established to help defray funeral expenses for Jose.

Evidence on the scene

Dig deeper:

While investigators were not able to make out the license plate on the black passenger vehicle, a black vehicle part was located at the scene where the motorcyclist was struck. That part "showed the BMW symbol and a part ID number. This number was able to determine basic vehicle information such as manufacturer, make, model, and approximate year of the vehicle the part belongs to," the complaint says. Based on the information from this part, investigators determined the striking vehicle "could be a 3 or series BMW ranging between 2013 and 2017 manufacture years," the complaint says.

The next morning, on June 26, 2025, another state trooper located the suspect vehicle and the driver who was involved in the hit-and-run crash. The trooper did this by reviewing the 911 call log. One call in particular was associated with defendant Botcher; it came in minutes after the original crash. The trooper confirmed "this call came in as a 911 abandoned call, which means it dialed but hung up fast enough it did not get answered by dispatch. However, the call still dialed long enough to plot and connect the cell towers and route to 911," the complaint says. When investigators entered the defendant's information into a Department of Motor Vehicle inquiry, they found a list of the defendant's vehicles registered to his name. The first vehicle was a 2017 black BMW sedan series 320, the complaint says.

On the evening, of June 26, a trooper spotted the defendant's black BMW sedan leaving his driveway. The trooper followed the car, and "noticed part of the vehicle's undercarriage was flapping up and down while it was traveling down the road," the complaint says. The court filing says the defendant pulled into a gas station parking lot and went into the building. The trooper followed, and "noticed the (car's) hood, specifically near the emblem, was pushed in and appeared to be damaged," the complaint says.

Traffic stop, interview

What they're saying:

After the BMW left the gas station, the trooper made a traffic stop on the defendant's vehicle. When the trooper asked the defendant what happened to the front of his vehicle, the defendant replied, "I was driving home last night, and there was a motorcycle accident in front of me, and I saw the guy flip, and I think I hit the motorcycle," the complaint says. The trooper asked the defendant if he told anyone about the incident. The defendant replied, "No."

At one point, the defendant questioned the length of time the traffic stop was taking. The trooper informed the defendant they were further investigating the crash he was involved in with the motorcycle. The complaint says the defendant said, "Well, not, not, the guy wasn't on the motorcycle." The trooper replied, "But you hit a motorcycle." The defendant replied, "Well, I think I did, I don't know what I hit. That's the honest answer," the complaint says. But then the defendant also mentioned he just drove home.

As part of the final investigation, a reconstruction specialist with the Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a collision analysis of the crash. The data showed "the collision with the defendant's vehicle was 46 miles per hour, +/- 10%. The collision between the defendant's vehicle and (the victim) was of sufficient force that it was unlikely to be a survivable event," the complaint says.

Botcher in court

What's next:

Botcher was initially charged last June with hit-and-run, attended vehicle – a misdemeanor. The charge was amended to hit-and-run involving death, a felony, on Feb. 23.

Botcher appeared for a hearing in Waukesha County court on Feb. 23 – and he is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 18.