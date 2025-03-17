Fatal overnight crash in Milwaukee, 19-year-old killed
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a three-car crash in Milwaukee early Monday morning, March 17, 2025.
Crash details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. near 37th and Brown.
Vehicle #1 was headed north on 37th Street when it struck vehicle #2, which was headed west on Brown Street.
Police say medics took a 19-year-old and an 18-year-old from the second vehicle to the hospital, but the 19-year-old died from their injuries.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to FOX6 that a 19-year-old female had died.
The second vehicle also struck another occupied vehicle, which was parked at the time. Medics also took three people from that vehicle – a 4-month-old, a 24-year-old, and a 31-year-old – to the hospital.
Police are investigating.
Editor's note: A previous version of this report listed the deceased's age as 24. It was updated with a correction from MPD that the decease was 19 years old.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided FOX6 with the information. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner also provided information.