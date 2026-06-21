Fatal crash in Milwaukee, 1 killed; driver arrested on scene
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 21.
The driver of the other vehicle was arrested at the scene.
Crash and arrest
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. near 11th and Greenfield.
A vehicle crossed the roadway then struck another vehicle, killing the driver. The victim, a 47-year-old, was being treated for life-threatening injuries but died from those injuries at the scene.
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It is suspected that the driver of the striking vehicle was impaired. The 24-year-old suspect was arrested on scene in connection with the accident, and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.