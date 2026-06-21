Fatal crash in Milwaukee, 1 killed; driver arrested on scene

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The Brief One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, June 21. The driver of the vehicle that was struck died at the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle was suspected of driving impaired and arrested at the scene.



One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 21.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested at the scene.

Crash and arrest

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. near 11th and Greenfield.

A vehicle crossed the roadway then struck another vehicle, killing the driver. The victim, a 47-year-old, was being treated for life-threatening injuries but died from those injuries at the scene.

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It is suspected that the driver of the striking vehicle was impaired. The 24-year-old suspect was arrested on scene in connection with the accident, and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.