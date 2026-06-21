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Fatal crash in Milwaukee, 1 killed; driver arrested on scene

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 21, 2026 10:56 AM CDT
Published June 21, 2026 10:56 AM CDT
article

11th and Greenfield

The Brief

    • One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, June 21.
    • The driver of the vehicle that was struck died at the scene.
    • The driver of the striking vehicle was suspected of driving impaired and arrested at the scene.

MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 21.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested at the scene.

Crash and arrest

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. near 11th and Greenfield.

A vehicle crossed the roadway then struck another vehicle, killing the driver. The victim, a 47-year-old, was being treated for life-threatening injuries but died from those injuries at the scene.

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It is suspected that the driver of the striking vehicle was impaired. The 24-year-old suspect was arrested on scene in connection with the accident, and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

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