Fatal high-speed crash in Milwaukee, 1 dead and 3 injured

One person is dead, and three people were injured after a high-speed crash in Milwaukee on Sunday night, June 9.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened at about 9:10 p.m. near 91st and Appleton.

Police say the 21-year-old driver was traveling east on Appleton at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control, struck a pole, and was pronounced dead.

Three other people in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.