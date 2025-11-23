Fatal beating in Milwaukee; 47-year-old struck multiple times, killed

article

The Brief A person was beaten to death in Milwaukee overnight on Sunday, Nov. 23. It happened near 11th and Locust. the 47-year-old victim was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.



A person was beaten to death in Milwaukee overnight on Sunday, Nov. 23.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about midnight, the 47-year-old victim got into a physical altercation with other people and was struck multiple times on the front and back of the head.

The altercation happened near 11th and Locust.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The victim was taken to a local hospital by an associate of theirs, but suffered fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.