Farwell and Albion shooting; woman dead, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 13 near Farwell and Albion. It happened at approximately 2:25 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 57-year-old woman from Milwaukee, suffered a single gunshot wound. She died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by MFD personnel.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Shooting near Albion and Farwell in Milwaukee (Courtesy: Incident Response)

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.





