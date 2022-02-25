Family of Tyrannosaurs have landed at Milwaukee Public Museum

If you’re fascinated by big animals that once inhabited the earth there’s a new exhibition in Milwaukee that features a whole new family tree of dinosaurs for you to see.

Brian is meeting the family of Tyrannosaurs that have landed at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

About Tyrannosaurs Rex: Meet The Family (website)

T. rex may be the crowd favorite, but tyrannosaurs came in all shapes and sizes from all over the globe, with a history going back more than 100 million years! New tyrannosaur discoveries are changing and challenging our understanding of the evolution of these iconic dinosaurs.

This spring at Milwaukee Public Museum, experience a whole new family tree! At this special exhibition, visitors will:

come face-to-face with T. rex

view more than 10 life-sized dinosaur specimens and a dramatic array of tyrannosaur fossils

witness never-before-seen specimens from China

hatch a dinosaur egg

and more!

You’ll even run for your life and watch dinos take over Milwaukee in a virtual-reality experience during this immersive, multimedia exhibition.