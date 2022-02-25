Family of Tyrannosaurs have landed at Milwaukee Public Museum

There’s a new exhibition in Milwaukee that features a whole new family tree of dinosaurs
MILWAUKEE - If you’re fascinated by big animals that once inhabited the earth there’s a new exhibition in Milwaukee that features a whole new family tree of dinosaurs for you to see.
About Tyrannosaurs Rex: Meet The Family (website)
Are you ready to come face to face with a T. Rex and more than 10 life-sized dinosaur specimens?
T. rex may be the crowd favorite, but tyrannosaurs came in all shapes and sizes from all over the globe, with a history going back more than 100 million years! New tyrannosaur discoveries are changing and challenging our understanding of the evolution of these iconic dinosaurs.
This spring at Milwaukee Public Museum, experience a whole new family tree! At this special exhibition, visitors will:
- come face-to-face with T. rex
- view more than 10 life-sized dinosaur specimens and a dramatic array of tyrannosaur fossils
- witness never-before-seen specimens from China
- hatch a dinosaur egg
- and more!
You can now play an interactive game at the Milwaukee Public Museum that gives you a look into the past.
You’ll even run for your life and watch dinos take over Milwaukee in a virtual-reality experience during this immersive, multimedia exhibition.
