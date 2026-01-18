Family of Milwaukee EMT killed in hit-and-run crash speaks out

article

The Brief The family of a Milwaukee EMT killed in a hit-and-run is speaking publicly for the first time. Police say the driver who struck Meng Kue fled the scene of the crash near 76th and Glendale. Kue’s family thanked the community, first responders and investigators for their support.



The family of a Milwaukee EMT who was killed on his way home from work in a on the city’s northwest side is speaking out for the first time.

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed 34-year-old Meng Kue died after a crash near 76th and Glendale on Thursday night, Jan. 15.

Scene near 76th and Glendale, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Police Department said the crash happened around 9 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle traveling north on 76th collided with Kue’s vehicle, which was traveling east on Glendale. The other driver fled the scene.

Kue was pronounced dead at the scene.

What they're saying:

Bell Ambulance, Kue’s employer, released a statement on behalf of his family as police continue to investigate.

Scene near 76th and Glendale, Milwaukee

"We are thankful for the outpouring of support from everyone in the community since the sudden loss of our beloved Meng.

He was adored, cherished, and will be incredibly missed by his family and friends. We are extremely grateful to the first responders and law enforcement officials who have and will continue to assist with this tragedy.

Kue Family"

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

