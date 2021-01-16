Family displaced by house fire on Milwaukee’s north side

A Milwaukee family was displaced from their home after a fire on Saturday, Jan. 16.

It happened near 82nd and Ruby on the city's north side. Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, which started on the first floor of a one-and-a-half story home, officials said.

One adult and two children were displaced as a result.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

