Expand / Collapse search

Family displaced by house fire on Milwaukee's north side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Family displaced by house fire on Milwaukee’s north side

It happened near 82nd and Ruby on Saturday.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family was displaced from their home after a fire on Saturday, Jan. 16.

It happened near 82nd and Ruby on the city's north side. Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, which started on the first floor of a one-and-a-half story home, officials said.

One adult and two children were displaced as a result.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee police in search of girl missing since March 2020
slideshow

Milwaukee police in search of girl missing since March 2020

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7401. 