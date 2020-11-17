Family desperate for answers after man killed while checking mail

A Town of Delavan family says the glue that held them together was taken Saturday night, Nov. 14 in a hit-and-run crash. They're desperate to find the person that caused his death.

Noe Rendon, Jr.

"My uncle was awesome," said Tiffany Huerta, niece of Noe Rendon, Jr. "He didn’t have kids. He loved his nieces and nephews."

"You never think that this is going to be so close to home," said Rene Rendon, brother of Noe Rendon, Jr.

Rendon, Jr. was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night; the 59-year-old's body found at the end of his Fox Lane driveway. Family said it happened during a daily routine.

"He came, checked the mail and this is when it happened," said Rene Rendon. "It happened right here."

Standing so close to where Rendon, Jr. was hit while speaking with FOX6 News was hard for his loved ones Tuesday, Nov. 17, with paint in the street from investigators showing the possible path the striking vehicle took.

"There are some signs on the road where it veered and it clipped him," said Rene Rendon.

He was vital to his family.

"The circumstance of everything is just leaving an uneasy, empty feeling," said Huerta.

As police search for the driver, the victim's family said they're desperate for an arrest.

"Somebody just please come forward with anything," said Rendon.



"Hopefully we find out and get an end to this and bring closure to our family," said Huerta.

If you have any information that could help Town of Delavan police, you're asked to please give them a call. Family members believe there are people out there who knows what happened. Crimestoppers is also offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.