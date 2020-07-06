Famed 'Dukes of Hazzard' car with Confederate flag to remain displayed in Illinois auto museum

VOLO, Ill. -- A northern Illinois auto museum said it will continue displaying the iconic car from the "Dukes of Hazzard" television show with a Confederate flag painted on top of it, according to multiple reports.



The decision to keep the flag comes amid the toppling of Confederate statues following the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. Many believe that the flag is a symbol of racism and glorification of the Civil War, while others areas argue the flag is used to celebrate Southern heritage and the television show's car is a "piece of history."

CLICK HERE to read more stories from FOX News