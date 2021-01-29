Fallen Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor at US Capitol Rotunda

Late Capitol police officer Brian D. Sicknick lies in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Tuesday.

Only four people in the country’s history have lied in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, including Rosa Parks and two Capitol Police Officers in 1998 – they both died in the line of duty when a gunman entered the Capitol and opened fire.

Officer Sicknick died on January 7 of injuries he sustained during the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Sicknick will also receive the honor as his final moments were spent making the ultimate sacrifice while defending the Capitol.

Honor guards carry an urn with the cremated remains of late US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died on January 7 from injuries he sustained while protecting the US Capitol during the January 6 attack on the building, and a folded flag to l Expand

South Carolina Republican Representative Ralph Norman and Senator Tim Scott had urged the ceremony.

On Thursday, they introduced a bill for the house sergeant at arms to pay for Sicknick's funeral expenses and to put up a commemorative plaque in the building.

"Officer Brian Sicknick risked his life serving our country in uniform overseas, yet he ultimately gave his life defending our Capitol from threats here at home. His selfless heroism, and the bravery of all the officers who defended democracy that day, should be honored and remembered. My prayers continue to be with Officer Sicknick’s loved ones and the family members of all our brave law enforcement officers." — Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

Sicknick’s family released this statement ahead of the ceremony Tuesday:

"The family of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick thanks the Congressional leadership for bestowing this historic honor on our fallen American hero. We also wish to express our appreciation to the millions of people who have offered their support and sympathies during this difficult time. Knowing our personal tragedy and loss is shared by our nation brings hope for healing."

Locally, Virginia Representative Don Beyer plans to attend the viewing. He sends his sincerest regards to the fallen officer’s family and said, "Officer Brian Sicknick’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

In a statement released over the weekend, Pelosi and Schumer said the following:

"The U.S. Congress is united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick," said Pelosi and Schumer in a statement. The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution. His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve.

On behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate, it is our great privilege to pay tribute to Officer Sicknick with this lying-in-honor ceremony. May this ceremony and the knowledge that so many mourn with and pray for them be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family during this sad time."

Sicknick joined the U.S. Capitol Police Department in July 2008. He previously served six years in the New Jersey Air National Guard.

The Office of Nancy Pelosi released additional information on its website:

A ceremonial arrival will take place on Tuesday, February 2 at 9:30 p.m. on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol. A viewing period will commence at 10 p.m. for members of the U.S. Capitol Police and continue overnight. Members of Congress are invited to attend the viewing period from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A Congressional Tribute will be held Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be open to invited guests only. A ceremonial departure will occur at 12 p.m. Wednesday before Officer Sicknick’s interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Additional details will be announced at a later date.