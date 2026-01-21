Extreme cold warning: Milwaukee Public Schools closed Friday, Jan. 23

article

The Brief All Milwaukee Public Schools and district offices will close Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, due to an extreme cold warning. All after-school events, recreation programs, and district activities are also canceled for Friday. Schools remain open Thursday, Jan. 22.



Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced all schools and sites will be closed on Friday, Jan. 23 due to the extreme cold and weather conditions.

MPS closed Friday

What we know:

MPS officials noted on their website that all district after-school, recreation, and other programs and events will also be canceled for Friday.

IMPORTANT: Schools are open on Thursday, Jan. 22.

Officials said high school exams scheduled for Friday will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 27. The district is also reviewing options to ensure that middle school students receive the correct number of state-required instructional minutes by the end of the semester.

Essential staff must report

Dig deeper:

In addition, all athletic and academic events, MKE Rec activities, and other school-based events scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24, are also canceled due to weather conditions.

A news release from MPS says essential staff are required to report on Friday. Those staff include:

Boiler Attendants and Trainees

Building Operations Supervisors

Building Trades Supervisors: On call; will dispatch staff as required.

Engineers

Small Engine Shop Mechanics

A few senior team members and others may be asked to report at the discretion of the superintendent or her designee.

Other staff may be asked by their chief to work remotely to complete needed work.