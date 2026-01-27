Extreme cold temporarily disrupts blood donations; donors needed now

article

The Brief Severe winter weather has forced closures and canceled blood drives, leading to a critical drop in local blood supplies. Versiti is making an emergency plea for O-positive and O-negative donors, as these universal types are vital for trauma and surgery. Healthy residents 17 and older (16 with consent) are urged to donate as centers resume normal operations to stabilize hospital reserves.



Extreme cold and snowy conditions have disrupted normal blood donation efforts in southeast Wisconsin. Blood drives have been temporarily disrupted, some donation centers have closed, and there has been reduced donor turnout.

Winter gets in the way

What we know:

A news release from Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin said blood cannot be stockpiled. When donations pause, patients still need care for surgeries, trauma responses, cancer treatments, and emergency transfusions.

As weather conditions improve in Wisconsin, all Versiti centers and community blood drives will resume normal operations, officials said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Donating in the days ahead is an immediate way to help restore stability for hospitals and patients.

Blood donors needed now

What you can do:

Donating blood takes about an hour, with the actual donation itself taking 10 to 15 minutes. Anyone aged 17 years or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors who are 16 years old. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birthdate.

Versiti is urgently seeking O-negative and O-positive blood donors. These universal types can be transfused to all patients, including trauma victims, cancer patients, and those undergoing surgery.

Platelets are also in constant demand for cancer patients, trauma survivors, and premature babies, and they remain viable for only five to seven days outside the body. Like blood, platelets cannot be manufactured.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Donor center locations

GREENFIELD: 7210 W. Edgerton Avenue

KENOSHA: 8064 39th Avenue

LA CROSSE: 1800 Jackson Street

MANITOWOC: 619 Reed Avenue

MARSHFIELD: 508 N. Central Avenue

MILWAUKEE (Versiti on King): 2153 N Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

MILWAUKEE: 638 North 18th Street

RACINE: 1120 S. Sunnyslope Drive

WAUKESHA: 2111 Springdale Road

WAUWATOSA: 8733 Watertown Plank Road

WEST BEND: 130 Valley Avenue

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome. To schedule an appointment, you are invited to visit Versiti.org or call 877-232-4376.