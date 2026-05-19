Ex-Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer faces new bail jumping charge

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The Brief Former Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer faces a new bail jumping charge weeks before his money laundering trial. Prosecutors say Spencer violated a no-contact order by leaving a voicemail for a key state witness. Spencer's attorney plans to file a motion to dismiss the bail jumping charge.



There is a new twist in the legal saga of former Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer. He was already facing felony charges. Now, weeks before his trial, Spencer is accused of bail jumping.

Bail jumping charge filed

What we know:

A criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, May 19, says Spencer made unauthorized phone calls earlier this month.

The court had a strict order in place; Spencer was to have zero contact with an attorney who was a key witness for the state. Prosecutors say, however, that Spencer left that attorney a voicemail, offering to connect them with a potentially profitable real estate case. Prosecutors say they are interpreting this as a "veiled bribe."

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This is all tied to a case about Spencer's real estate deals. He is accused of money laundering. Prosecutors believe Spencer was trying to buy the witness' silence in that voicemail, triggering the bail jumping charge.

FOX6 News spoke with Spencer's attorney on the phone. He intends to file a motion to dismiss the bail jumping charge, arguing it was improperly filed.

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