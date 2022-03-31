Evers vetoes bill eliminating minimum age to attend voucher school

article

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill on Thursday, March 31 that would have eliminated the minimum age for attending voucher schools. Republicans introduced the bill in October.

The proposal would have eliminated the minimum age for attending four-year-old kindergarten, five-year-old kindergarten or first grade at schools in the state’s three voucher programs.

Students who attend voucher schools get government subsidies to defray their tuition. Evers, a Democrat, said in his veto message that the measure would lead to more students in voucher schools and rising property taxes to cover their subsidies.

