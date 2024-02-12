Evansville tornado; community comes together with donations

Twin twisters made history as the first-ever tornadoes to hit Wisconsin in the month of February.

After the two tornadoes ripped through Green and Rock counties, the Evansville community is coming together.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, senior firefighter at the Evansville Fire Department Ken Nehls said he saw two tornadoes before they tore through the area, with the stronger of the two twisters touching down near Evansville.

Evansville damage (SKYFOX)

"These tornadoes are beautiful when you see them, but knowing what they do – no," Nehls said.

Nehls has been with the fire department for decades. He’s seen a lot, but nothing like this.

Luckily nobody was killed, but the tornadoes left major damage.

Cleanup continued Monday, Feb. 12, and that was made a little easier thanks to the tremendous amount of donations.

Evansville Fire District

"It makes me proud," Nehls said.

There was an overwhelming amount of donations, including things like food and water. But among that pile of things brought in, there was also a different kind of comfort.

More than 100 bears were donated to the Evansville Fire District, thanks to the nonprofit Comfort Bears in a Catastrophe. The organization gifts stuffed animals with encouraging cards to kids impacted by disasters.

Comfort Bears in a Catastrophe

"It immediately soothes them to have something to hug and hold onto," said Mimi Hymel with the organization. "When you’re in those situations and you lose so much you might be in a shelter away from home, having that comfort item as a kid is really important."

As the community continues moving forward from last week's historic storm, they're also lifting up each other's spirits.

"I’m just so proud of the Rock County people," Nehls said.