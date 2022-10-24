Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford School mass shooter pleads guilty to murder, terrorism

Ethan Crumbley pled guilty to all 24 counts against him, withdrawing an insanity defense and instead accepting guilt for his involvement in the mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021.

The 16-year-old accepted guilt to four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Crumbley signed his plea agreement last week, giving up his right to a trial which was originally scheduled for January.

"Sir on that Nov. 30, 2021 in Oakland County Michigan, did you bring a 9mm Sig sauer handgun and 50 mm rounds of ammunition to the Oxford high school?" asked Prosecutor Marc Keast.

"Yes sir," Crumbley responded.

Crumbley answered "yes" to all questions from the assistant prosecutor, including admitting he killed four people and attempted to kill several others.

A tentative court date is scheduled for Feb. 9, which will precede a sentencing hearing.

The hearing follows months of court dates and evidence hearings as both Crumbley's case and the case against his parents has proceeded. Crumbely originally filed a defense of insanity earlier this year. He's been incarcerated in adult jail in Oakland County since his arrest Nov. 30.

Questions surrounding that day and the days and weeks leading up to the mass shooting have been the subject of court hearings involving both the Oxford School district and cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley.

That includes entries in the 16-year-old's diary that discussed his mental state and plans to carry out the largest mass shooting in Michigan history.

There has also been witness testimony about meetings between Ethan Crumbley and school officials following several troubling reports that he had expressed a fascination for violence, guns, and had been isolated.

During his plea hearing, Crumbley said he obtained a handgun after asking his parents to buy him one. He also picked out the gun, gave his dad the money to purchase it, and obtained it while it was unsecured.