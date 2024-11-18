Eric Hovde concedes election for US Senate to Tammy Baldwin

article

The Brief Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Eric Hovde is conceding the election to incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Hovde made the announcement in a post on the social platform, X.



U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde has conceded the Senate race in Wisconsin, nearly two weeks after Election Day. In a video posted to social media, the candidate said he would not request a recount.

"A request for a recount would serve no purpose because you will just be recounting the same ballots, regardless of their integrity. As a result and my desire not add to political strife through a contentious recount, I’ve decided to concede the election," Hovde stated in the video on the social platform, X.

A losing candidate within 1% point from the winner can request a recount or partial recount at the candidate’s expense. The timeline is three days after the last county finishes its county canvasing of election results and sends it to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Outside of that margin, there is no recourse to a recount. The last county is expected to send it’s results to the state today.

FOX6 News investigated Hovde’s earlier worries about wards with more than 100% turnout and gathered exclusive answers.

"Obviously the outcome is not what I had hoped for, but I do not regret entering this race," Hovde stated. "I am passionate about our country and the future we are leaving our children and grandchildren. The issues I have raised have resonated with many."

This is a developing story.