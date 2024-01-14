Elm Grove man missing; left home Saturday due to power outage

article

Elm Grove police are looking for 67-year-old Daniel P. McCulloch, who left his home on Saturday, Jan. 13, in an attempt to find a warm place to stay due to his house not having power.

He left his wife at the residence around 1 p.m. and without a phone.

He was traveling in a blue Ford Focus with Wisconsin registration 977-NZJ. A photo of a vehicle similar to what he was last seen driving is below.

Daniel was last seen driving a blue Ford Focus, similar to the one pictured.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The vehicle was last seen in Elm Grove at 6:47 p.m. on Saturday. Daniel is believed to have Dementia and is a known diabetic and does not have his medication.

He is described as 6 ft. 1 in. tall, weighing 235 lbs, has blue eyes with blonde/strawberry blonde beard.

He was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, gray slip on shoes, and a black coat.

If you have any information, please contact the Elm Grove Police Department at 262-786-4141.