Elm Grove home daycare fire; no injuries

Elm Grove fire crews were called to a home near Terrace and Watertown Plank after a public works employee responding to storm damage, noticed the home on fire. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5.

The first responding police units and fire command unit arrived at approximately 1:29 AM and observed heavy smoke and flames emitting from the roof of the building. The fire quickly spread through the attic area of the building, due to high winds.

The fire involved a single-family home, however, the building is owned by Elm Grove Lutheran Church and is currently being used as a daycare facility.

Due to the time of the incident, the daycare was closed and there were no occupants in the building during the incident.

Fire investigators are still on scene investigating the fire.

There were no injuries to residents or emergency personnel.

