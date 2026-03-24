Elm Grove business break-in; 1 arrested, suspect was driving stolen vehicle

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The Brief One person was arrested in connection with a business break-in in Elm Grove. The incident occurred on March 21 on Watertown Plank Road. The vehicle the suspect arrived in was reported stolen.



One person was taken into custody on Saturday night, March 21, in connection with a break-in at an Elm Grove business.

Business break-in

What we know:

According to the Elm Grove Police Department, shortly before midnight, officers observed a suspect breaking into a business on Watertown Plank Road.

Officers apprehended the suspect inside the business.

The investigation determined that the suspect is also connected to incidents in two neighboring jurisdictions. The vehicle the suspect arrived in was reported to have been stolen during a burglary in one of those neighboring jurisdictions.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Waukesha County Jail.

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On Monday afternoon, March 23, the suspect refused to leave their cell for their initial court appearance, police said.

What they're saying:

"Residents are reminded to stay vigilant, secure their property, and report any suspicious activity," said Elm Grove police in a Facebook post. "If you observe suspicious activity or have information during an emergency or ongoing incident, please contact our 24/7 dispatch center. Your timely reports help keep Elm Grove safe."