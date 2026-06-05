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The Brief Katrina Baur and Jesse Vang are scheduled for trial in the death of Elijah Vue. The boy's skeletal remains were found months after he went missing in 2024. Baur, the boy's mother, and Vang are each charged with four counts.



The mother of Elijah Vue, the 3-year-old boy whose skeletal remains were found months after he went missing in 2024, and her boyfriend will go to trial next year.

In court:

Court records show the trials of Katrina Baur and Jesse Vang are now scheduled to begin on April 14, 2027.

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Manitowoc County prosecutors charged Baur, 33, with two felonies – including chronic neglect of a child (consequence is death) – and two misdemeanors. Vang, 41, is charged with three felonies – including hiding a corpse – and one misdemeanor.

Both Baur and Vang have pleaded not guilty to all charges. Baur remains in the Manitowoc County Jail on $400,000 cash bond, while Vang is jailed on $500,000 bond.

Katrina Baur, Jesse Vang

The backstory:

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said a deer hunter found human remains in a wooded area of Two Rivers on Sept. 7, 2024. The discovery was made in a privately owned area near a quarry and Camp Manitou.

The Wisconsin Crime Lab conducted DNA testing on the remains, which included a skull and bones, to confirm they were Vue's. Police said the family was notified as soon as the DNA testing confirmed the identity of the remains.

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Police said the location where Vue's remains were found is just over three miles from where he went missing. Meinnert said various teams had previously searched the area near Manitou Drive several times.

After assessing the human skeletal remains, the medical examiner determined the 3-year-old's cause of death was homicide by unspecified means. A different analysis found Vue had fractures in his face.

Camp Manitou

Dig deeper:

A criminal complaint said, the night before Vue disappeared in February 2024, Vang told investigators he was watching a movie at home. However, investigators recovered surveillance video from that night that showed Vang dropping off a suitcase near St. Vincent de Paul and then driving off around Manitowoc County. Detectives found DNA inside that suitcase that they say belonged to Vue.

Police said they recovered deleted Facebook messages that Baur sent Vang on Feb. 20, 2024 – the day Vue went missing – telling him to "say you guys were taking a nap and he left" and adding "the way you word things is very important."