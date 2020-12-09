Elf on the Shelf patrols, enforces speed with Castro Valley CHP

Police officers in Castro Valley shared a video of an interesting ride-along involving a daredevil elf who loves this time of year.

The California Highway Patrol's Castro Valley division on December 7 showed Elf on the Shelf Chippie hanging onto the antenna of one of its officer's motorcycles. They later had a photoshoot.

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter

According to the post, Chippie was helping enforce the speed limit on I-580 and asking people to slow down to dodge the naughty list.

The elf even got his hands on a speed gun.