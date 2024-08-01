Your mailbox might be filling up with more mailers. Some Wisconsin legislative candidates say some of what you are reading are lies.

One mailer attacks Wisconsin Assembly candidate Phil Collins. No, not the singer. The mailer says Collins wants to ban beer. In the Aug. 13 Republican primary, Collins will face Ben Franklin.

"It says I want to ban alcohol, even though I never said that," Collins said.

"You were the presidential candidate for the Prohibition Party, though, right?" asked FOX6's Jason Calvi of Collins' 2020 run for president.

"Right. But that party platform used to say they supported a national alcohol ban. They took that part out of the platform; I think about 20 years ago. That part was taken out of the platform before I joined that party," Collins replied.

Collins also took offense to the mailer's claim he is "opposing Trump." He said he plans to vote for the former president.

Genesis of the mailer

The mailer is from a group called "The Stronger Wisconsin Fund." It registered with Wisconsin on July 12. The group spent more than $400,000 on the Republican primary – supporting nine candidates and opposing ten – like $15,000 spent against Assembly candidate Lindee Brill.

"I’ve kind of come out as an outsider Republican, one whose vote won’t fall in line with wthat party tells me to vote, but what the constituents of the 26th district tell me to vote, as well as the beliefs that guide my vote. I’m a Christian, mother and wife," Brill said.

The ads against Brill claim if she had her way, "U.S. troops serving overseas could lose their right to vote."

"It saddened me deeply. I actually got choked up when I read it, because it was an attack on something that was so near and dear to me, to respect our military," Brill said.

The mailer cited a debate she joined, where she was asked if she supported same-day voting. She agreed. She did not state she wanted to end absentee voting for troops.

"What is your opinion about limiting voting to a one-day, in person system, with hand counts for all ballots completed on election night. Yes,no or something in-between," the moderator asked.

"It sounds like something that should already be in place to me," Brill responded to the moderator.

"Common sense," the moderator said followed by her agreement.

Republicans targeted

Elijah Behnke

Darwin Behnke

Janel Brandtjen

Lindee Brill

Phil Collins

Nate Gustafson

Timothy Ramthun

Cory Sillars

Lori Jean Voss

Duane Wilson

Republicans supported

David Armstrong

Calvin Callahan

Benjamin Franklin

Chanz Green

Brian Hilbelink

Karen Hurd

Brent Jacobson

Joel Kitchens

Dan Knodl

Kevin Peterson

James Piwowarczyk

Peter Schmidt

Michael Schraa

David Steffen

Robert Summerfield

To get to the bottom of who was behind the mailers, FOX6 News e-mailed, texted and called the people listed on the state registration – Rachel Licht and Attorney Matthew Fernholz. He has represented Republican legislative leaders, including Speaker Robin Vos.

The address is…

FOX6 News tried the business listed as the address for the organization. A worker at Pak Mail told us it was a virtual mailbox – and they do not want the group using the address anymore due to people calling to complain.

When FOX6 News got a call back from the group, the fund's spokesman, Chris Walker, said lots of people helped the fund. Walker said, "Stronger Wisconsin Fund supports conservative candidates in Wisconsin State Legislative races. The fund stands by the content of all its communication."

While targeted candidates linked the attacks with their criticisms of the Assembly Speaker, Walker says it is an independent organization, not affiliated with Speaker Vos. He also said lots of people were involved and supporting the mission.

The group does not have to reveal its donors. It is what some would call a "dark money" group – leaving lots of questions for the candidates targeted.

Both Democrats and Republicans have used these groups to launch attacks against candidates.