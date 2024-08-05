Effort to bring KC-46 tanker to 128th Air Refueling Wing; 'overwhelming support'

Congressman Bryan Steil on Monday, Aug. 5 led Wisconsin’s congressional delegation in urging Air National Guard Director Michael Loh to give the 128th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) his full consideration when selecting the next home for a KC-46 refueling tanker.

Co-signers of the bipartisan letter include Reps. Gwen Moore (WI-04), Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05), Mark Pocan (WI-02), Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Derrick Van Orden (WI-03), and Tom Tiffany (WI-07).

"The 128th ARW has an array of capabilities and assets including nearly 900 personnel, a commander responsible for the combat employment of its ten KC-135 Stratotankers, upgraded fuel storage facilities, and plans for a pipeline tap and microgrid project. These existing and future assets ensure that the 128th ARW remains on the leading edge of aerial refueling operations in support of critical missions domestically and abroad. The 128th ARW also has a myriad of modern amenities like an Alert Facility, Small Air Terminal, and a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, which are crucial for maintaining operational readiness and providing top-tier support to our service members," the lawmakers wrote.

The lawmakers continued, "Upgrading the 128th to include the KC-46 enjoys overwhelming support from community leaders and local officials. This widespread support underscores the unit's integral role in the community and the significant benefits that the new aircraft would bring to the region."

"The Wisconsin Air National Guard and the 128th ARW have a long and distinguished history of serving both the people of Wisconsin and the United States with excellence. The men and women of this Wing fully embrace the importance of the KC-46’s role in modernizing the Air Force’s tanker fleet and are prepared to take on this mission. We firmly believe that the strategic location, operational capabilities, and community support merits your support for hosting the new KC-46 aircraft at the 128th ARW," the lawmakers concluded.