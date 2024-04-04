Easter money heist: LA thieves steal up to $30M in cash

An Easter Sunday heist in Los Angeles led to thieves stealing up to $30 million in cash in one of the biggest burglaries in city history.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, it happened Sunday night at a business in Sylmar in the San Fernando Valley. Police didn’t name the business, but several reports said it was at GardaWorld, a global cash management and security company. The company, based in Canada, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Police said unidentified burglars somehow breached the building – and the safe where all the cash was stored – and the business operators didn’t notice until they opened the vault Monday morning.

Fox News Digital reported that the burglars likely got in through the side of the building or the roof, and they managed to crack the vault without setting off any alarms.

Police said they’re working with the FBI, but haven’t released any additional information.

About two years ago, roughly $100 million in jewels and other valuables were stolen from a Brink’s big rig at a Southern California truck stop. The case still hasn't been solved.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital contributed to this report.