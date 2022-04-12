Easter Lemon Cake

Jennifer Goldbeck from Delicately Delicious joins us with an ‘egg-stradorinary’ treat for your family.



Luscious Lemon Cake



1 box yellow cake mix

1-2 large lemons, finely zested



Prepare cake mix as directed, adding lemon zest to taste (2 tsp - 1 TBSP)



1 cup sugar

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (from zested lemons above)

1/2 cup water



Combine lemon juice, water, and sugar in a microwave safe measuring cup, leaving a bit of from at the top. Bring to boil on the stove top or in the microwave, stirring until all the sugar is dissolved and the mixture looks clear. Set aside to cool.



Whipped Cream

1.5 cups whipping cream

1/3 cup powdered sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1.5 tsp vanilla or lemon pudding powder



Whip the whipping cream to soft peaks. Gently fold in powdered sugar, vanilla and pudding powder. Chill until ready to use.



Dehydrated lemon garnish (optional)

Heat oven to 200 degree. Thinly slice remaining lemons. Place in a single layer on a tin foil or parchment lined baking pan. Sprinkle lightly with sugar. Place in the oven for 30 minutes at a time, up to 2 hours, rotating the pan every 2 hours until the slices are no longer wet and have started to shrink. Cool to room temp and store in an airtight container.



Notes:

Layering the lemon flavor with zest, simple syrup and and lemon curd help the flavor to pop and remain more authentic.

Pudding powder in the whipped cream adds stability and increase the longevity of the dessert in the fridge. Also makes it easier to cut.

Whipped cream balances out the textures and sweetness