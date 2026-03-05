Easter Bunny bouncing his way to Brookfield Square; what to know

article

The Easter Bunny is bouncing his way to Brookfield Square starting on Thursday, March 12.

What we know:

Visits are free, with photo packages available for purchase. Walk-ins are welcome, though reservations are recommended and can be made here.

Visit the Easter Bunny in center court, near JCPenney during the following times:

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny are available every Monday during the season. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier, and pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after them.

Brookfield Square is closed on Easter Sunday.