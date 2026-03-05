Expand / Collapse search

Easter Bunny bouncing his way to Brookfield Square; what to know

Published  March 5, 2026 7:13am CST
Holidays
Brookfield Square

The Brief

    • The Easter Bunny will be at Brookfield Square starting March 12. 
    • Visits are free, with photo packages available for purchase. 
    • Walk-ins are welcome, though reservations are recommended. 

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Easter Bunny is bouncing his way to Brookfield Square starting on Thursday, March 12. 

What we know:

Visits are free, with photo packages available for purchase. Walk-ins are welcome, though reservations are recommended and can be made here

Visit the Easter Bunny in center court, near JCPenney during the following times: 

  • Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny are available every Monday during the season. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier, and pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after them. 

Brookfield Square is closed on Easter Sunday.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Brookfield Square. 

