Easter basket treats: Niemann’s Candies offers homemade candy, ice cream

By
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Brian is in Wauwatosa molding chocolate bunnies in their antique German mold.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Looking for a few sweet treats to fill an Easter basket? Niemann’s Candies can help. Brian is in Wauwatosa molding chocolate bunnies in their antique German mold.

About Niemann's Candies (website)

Niemann's Candies, located in the Village of Wauwatosa, has been making homemade candies and ice cream from scratch since 1919.

There’s a small family-owned candy store in Wauwatosa that’s been making sweet treats for more than 100 years

Brian is with the owner, candy maker and patriarch of Niemann’s Candies learning what makes their chocolate and candy so special.