East Troy man wins $1M from scratch game

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:00AM
East Troy
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Kenneth Spaight of East Troy was the lucky winner of $1 million from the Marvelous Millions instant scratch game he purchased at the Cornerstone Filling Station.

Marvelous Millions is a Wisconsin Lottery $30 instant scratch game that debuted November 26, 2021, with three top prizes of $1 million. Spaight is the first top prize winner in the game.

The Marvelous Millions scratch game offers 11 different prize levels from $30 to $1,000,000. Since its launch, Lottery players have won big prizes of $1 million, $50,000 (Lisbon Gas and Food, 8712 W. Lisbon, Milwaukee), $25,000 (Festival Foods Menasha, 1355 Oneida St. Menasha), and $10,000 (EZ Mart, 1177 W. Johnson, Fond du Lac). 

Overall odds in Marvelous Millions are 1:3.4. The odds of winning the top prize of $1 million are 1:160,000 while the odds of winning $50,000 or $10,000 are 1:240,000 and 1:120,000 respectively. Two top prizes remain in the game as of February 14, 2022.

