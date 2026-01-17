Expand / Collapse search

Early morning crash on I-94 in Milwaukee involving semi

Published  January 17, 2026 7:56am CST
MILWAUKEE - An accident on I-94 near 25th Street in Milwaukee caused some backups on Saturday morning, Jan. 17.

A semi-truck appears to have jack-knifed and crashed against the median wall on the eastbound part of the freeway.

Traffic was reduced to one lane, creating backups.

An unrelated accident happened on the westbound side, where a vehicle spun out, but that has since been cleared.

The entire accident scene was cleared by 10:30 a.m.

The Source: Information was provided by 511 and the WisDOT camera system.

