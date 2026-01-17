Early morning crash on I-94 in Milwaukee involving semi

article

An accident on I-94 near 25th Street in Milwaukee caused some backups on Saturday morning, Jan. 17.

A semi-truck appears to have jack-knifed and crashed against the median wall on the eastbound part of the freeway.

Traffic was reduced to one lane, creating backups.

An unrelated accident happened on the westbound side, where a vehicle spun out, but that has since been cleared.

The entire accident scene was cleared by 10:30 a.m.