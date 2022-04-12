Expand / Collapse search

Dyed deviled eggs for Easter

Meghan Sedivy, Fresh Thyme Market's Corporate Registered Dietitian, shares her recipe for dyed and deviled eggs.

MILWAUKEE - If ‘dyeing Easter eggs’ is on your to-do list this week, there's a fun twist on the tradition. Meghan Sedivy, Fresh Thyme Market's Corporate Registered Dietitian, shares her recipe for dyed and deviled eggs. 

Ingredients

  • 2 cups water (each dye)
  • Blue—2 cups roughly chopped red cabbage plus ¾ tsp. Fresh Thyme baking soda
  • Pink—1 cup diced peeled red beets
  • Yellow—1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme ground turmeric
  • 1 Tbsp. white vinegar (each dye)
  • 8 Fresh Thyme large eggs, hard-boiled and peeled
  • 1 or 2 thin slices prosciutto, for garnish
  • 1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme mayonnaise
  • 2 tsp. Fresh Thyme yellow mustard
  • ¼ tsp. onion salt
  • Ground white pepper, to taste
  • Paprika, for garnish
  • Sliced green onion tops, for garnish

Instructions

  • To get started, fill three saucepans with about 2 cups of water.
  • Each pot will signify a different colored dye. For the blue dye, add  2 cups of roughly chopped red cabbage.
  • To make the pink dye add 1 cup diced peeled red beets.
  • Finally, to make yellow dye combine 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme ground turmeric into the saucepan.
  • Bring each mixture to a boil on the oven and let it simmer while uncovered for 10-15 minutes.
  • Next, strain each liquid into a medium glass bowl. Stir 1 tbsp. white vinegar into each dye and add ¾ tsp. Fresh Thyme baking soda into the blue dye.
  • Dunk hard boiled eggs into the liquid and chill them in the refrigerator for 20-40 minutes.
  • To Devil your eggs, cut the dyed eggs in half long-lengthwise, remove the yolks and put them in a medium bowl. Set the white part of the eggs to the side for now. Mash the yolks with a fork then add in the yogurt, mayonnaise, mustard, and onion salt. Stir the mixture until it’s smooth.Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse and contain a nutrient called choline which may help with healthy brain development, muscle movement and nervous system function. So not only are they a tasty food, they are good for our bodies too!
  • From there we use a spoon to move the filling into the white halves of the egg. Top with paprika and onion tops and enjoy!