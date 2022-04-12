Dyed deviled eggs for Easter

If ‘dyeing Easter eggs’ is on your to-do list this week, there's a fun twist on the tradition. Meghan Sedivy, Fresh Thyme Market's Corporate Registered Dietitian, shares her recipe for dyed and deviled eggs.

Ingredients

Instructions

To get started, fill three saucepans with about 2 cups of water.

Each pot will signify a different colored dye. For the blue dye, add 2 cups of roughly chopped red cabbage.

To make the pink dye add 1 cup diced peeled red beets.

Finally, to make yellow dye combine 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme ground turmeric into the saucepan.

Bring each mixture to a boil on the oven and let it simmer while uncovered for 10-15 minutes.

Next, strain each liquid into a medium glass bowl. Stir 1 tbsp. white vinegar into each dye and add ¾ tsp. Fresh Thyme baking soda into the blue dye.

Dunk hard boiled eggs into the liquid and chill them in the refrigerator for 20-40 minutes.

To Devil your eggs, cut the dyed eggs in half long-lengthwise, remove the yolks and put them in a medium bowl. Set the white part of the eggs to the side for now. Mash the yolks with a fork then add in the yogurt, mayonnaise, mustard, and onion salt. Stir the mixture until it’s smooth.Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse and contain a nutrient called choline which may help with healthy brain development, muscle movement and nervous system function. So not only are they a tasty food, they are good for our bodies too!

