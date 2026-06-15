Dwyane Wade, Travis Diener reunite for Milwaukee youth event series

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The Brief Dwyane Wade and Travis Diener are teaming up for the inaugural Wade & Diener Home Court Weekend in Milwaukee. The two-day event series will take place July 16–17 and support literacy, mentorship and youth development. The weekend will raise money for the Tragil Wade-Johnson Summer Reading Program, the Visit Milwaukee Foundation and other Marquette initiatives.



Together, they helped Marquette to some of the school’s greatest basketball moments. Still together, they are doing some of their best work off the court.

Dwyane Wade and Travis Diener are teaming up for the inaugural Wade & Diener Home Court Weekend, a two-day celebration of basketball, community, hospitality and youth development in Milwaukee.

The event series, presented by Visit Milwaukee and Marquette University, is scheduled for July 16–17.

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It will bring together community leaders, business executives, fans, families and young athletes while raising money for the Tragil Wade-Johnson Summer Reading Program at Marquette University, the Visit Milwaukee Foundation and other Marquette initiatives.

The weekend includes three signature events: Court to Cork, Pages & Plates and the 2026 Wade vs. Diener Basketball Camp.

Court to Cork will kick off the weekend July 16 at Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, with Wade and Diener appearing as celebrity guest bartenders.

Pages & Plates is set for July 17 at Lupi & Iris, featuring storytelling, fine dining and community connection with Wade and Diener.

The Wade vs. Diener Basketball Camp will also be held July 17 at The Facility in Mequon, with clinics for girls and boys in grades 3–8.

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Wade and Diener were on a basketball court Monday to lead a camp for elite girls. As Wade said, they know that subject well.

The Wade Scholars Program is also part of the broader effort. The first recipient, Marquette student Kennedi Luckett, is working as an intern for Visit Milwaukee.

Visit the event's website for more information.