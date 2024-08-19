D'Vontaye Mitchell death; Hyatt settles, 4 accused headed to trial

article

The attorneys for D'Vontaye Mitchell's family announced on Monday, Aug. 19 that a settlement has been reached with Hyatt over Mitchell's death.

Attorneys Ben Crump and co-counsel Will Sulton and B'Ivory Lamarr stated the following in a news release:

"In recent weeks, we entered good faith conversations with the goal of helping to achieve resolution for the family of D'Vontaye Mitchell. We are pleased to share that we have reached an amicable settlement. The terms of an agreement will be confidential. The parties are pleased that they were able to resolve this matter outside of court and will have no further comment about the settlement."

Milwaukee men headed to trial

Meanwhile, the four Milwaukee hotel workers accused of killing Mitchell by pinning him to the ground must stand trial on murder charges, a court official ordered Monday.

Hyatt Hotel security guards Todd Erickson and Brandon Turner along with bellhop Herbert Williamson and front desk worker Devin Johnson-Carson each face one count of being a party to felony murder in D'Vontaye Mitchell's death.

Each could face up to 15 years and nine months in prison if they're convicted.

Mitchell’s family’s attorneys have likened his death to the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died in 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for about nine minutes. Mitchell also was Black. Court records identify Erickson as white and Turner, Williamson and Johnson-Carson as Black.

Milwaukee County Court Commissioner Rosa Barillas bound all four of them over for trial following a joint preliminary hearing. Court commissioners are lawyers hired by judges in Wisconsin to conduct pretrial hearings and other administrative tasks.

The four are scheduled to enter pleas on Thursday morning.

Johnson-Carson's attorney, Craig Johnson said, he disagrees with the decision to move the case forward and he plans to dispute any connection between Johnson-Carson's actions and Mitchell's death.

"This situation was a tragedy, but not every tragedy has a villain, and not every tragedy is a crime," the attorney said in an email to The Associated Press. "Mr. Johnson-Carson was was responding to a volatile and potentially dangerous situation that could have threatened the safety of hotel staff and guests. His actions were not criminal, and did not contribute to the death of Mr. Mitchell."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office ruled Mitchell's death a homicide.

Erickson and Turner's attorneys didn't return messages seeking comment. No contact information could immediately be found for Williamson's attorney, listed in online court records as Theodore O'Reilly.

Case details

Mitchell died on June 30. According to a criminal complaint, surveillance and bystander videos show Mitchell run into the downtown hotel's lobby that afternoon and enter a women's bathroom. Two women later told investigators that Mitchell tried to lock them in the bathroom.

Turner and a hotel guest dragged Mitchell out of the building and into the hotel driveway, the complaint said. Turner, Erickson, Williamson and Johnson-Carson pinned Mitchell down for eight to nine minutes as Mitchell pleaded for them to stop and complained about not being able to breathe.

D'Vontaye Mitchell

Williamson told investigators that he put his knee on Mitchell’s back, adding that Mitchell was strong, wouldn’t calm down and tried to bite Erickson.

Turner told investigators he thought Mitchell was on drugs, Erickson told them that he didn't do anything to intentionally hurt or kill Mitchell, and Johnson-Carson told them none of the hotel employees thought Mitchell had stopped breathing, according to the complaint. Johnson-Carson added that he told Williamson at one point to stop applying pressure and Williamson stopped.

By the time police and emergency responders arrived, Mitchell had stopped moving, the complaint said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Mitchell was morbidly obese and suffered from heart disease, according to the complaint, and had cocaine and methamphetamine in his system.

After watching video of the incident, Assistant Medical Examiner Lauren Decker determined that Mitchell suffered "restraint asphyxia" from the workers holding down his legs, arms, back and head. Essentially, they prevented Mitchell from breathing.

Aimbridge Hospitality, the company that manages the hotel, fired the four workers in July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.