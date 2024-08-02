D'Vontaye Mitchell death; autopsy report complete, ruled homicide

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office released on Friday, Aug. 2 the final cause of death for D'Vontaye Mitchell – just over a month after his death outside the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

The final cause of death is listed as "restraint asphyxia and toxic effects of cocaine and methamphetamine." The medical examiner notes that the injury to Mitchell came when he was "restrained in prone position by multiple individuals after drug (cocaine, methamphetamine) use."

Mitchell, 43, died outside the hotel on Sunday, June 30. Graphic video showed him being held down by four now-fired Hyatt employees, two of them said to be security officers.

Witnesses said Mitchell locked himself inside a women's bathroom and fought with the private security guards, who then held him down until officers arrived. He was unresponsive when they did.

For weeks now, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has been reviewing felony murder charges, referred by MPD, for those four people.

This is a developing story.