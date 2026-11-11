DUI rates in the Midwest are high, but which state is the highest?

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The Brief A new study from LendingTree determined which U.S. states had the highest and lowest DUI rates in the country. The Midwest finished with four states in the top 10 and seven in the top 20 for the highest DUI rates in the U.S. North Dakota had the highest DUI rate in the Midwest, followed by Iowa and Wisconsin.



A new study set out to find which states across the country had the highest DUI rates. What they found was that several Midwest states landed at the very top of the list.

DUIs in the Midwest

Local perspective:

To determine this, a study was done by LendingTree that looked at the number of DUIs per every 1,000 drivers in each state in the U.S.

What they found in the Midwest was that four states landed in the top 10 for having the highest DUI rates in the country and seven in the top 20.

Landing at the very top of the region was North Dakota, where there are 2 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers across the state, the third-highest in the country. Right behind them was Iowa, with the fourth-highest DUI rate in the country at 1.9.

Wisconsin finished sixth in the country at 1.8, followed by Indiana which tied for seventh in the country at 1.7.

On the other end, Illinois finished with the lowest DUI rate in the U.S. at 0.5 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers, the second-lowest in the entire country.

Check out the full list of DUI rates in the Midwest and where they rank across the nation:

3. North Dakota — 2 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers

4. Iowa — 1.9 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers

6. Wisconsin — 1.8 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers

7. Indiana — 1.7 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers

11. South Dakota — 1.5 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers

13. Minnesota — 1.4 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers

18. Ohio — 1.1 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers

27. Michigan — 0.9 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers

47. Illinois — 0.5 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers

Rest of the country

Big picture view:

Outside of the Midwest, at the top of the U.S. with the highest DUI rate was Wyoming with 2.4 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers.

Nebraska finished second with a 2.2 DUI rate and California wasn't far behind at 1.9 for the fourth highest, tied with Iowa.

Check out the top 10 states with the highest DUI rates right here:

1. Wyoming — 2.4 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers

2. Nebraska — 2.2 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers

3. North Dakota — 2 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers

4. Iowa — 1.9 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers

4. California — 1.9 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers

6. Wisconsin — 1.8 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers

7. Indiana — 1.7 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers

7. Idaho — 1.7 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers

7. Alaska — 1.7 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers

7. North Carolina — 1.7 DUIs for every 1,000 drivers